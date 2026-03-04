Kerala police fine Rs 3.04 lakh in statewide zebra crossing enforcement drive

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 4 (PTI) The Kerala Police have imposed a total fine of Rs 3,04,150 for violations at zebra crossings as part of a state-wide special enforcement drive titled ‘White Line–Lifeline’.

The exercise aims to enhance pedestrian safety and promote driver discipline.

According to a statement, 46,926 vehicles were inspected during the drive, which was conducted from February 25 to 28.

Of these, 1,215 vehicles were found violating zebra crossing rules, resulting in fines totalling Rs 3.04 lakh, it said.

The special drive focused on improving pedestrian safety and ensuring strict compliance with traffic regulations across the state, the statement said.

Enforcement teams were deployed at major junctions, accident-prone areas, and busy pedestrian crossings to monitor violations.

Strict action was taken against motorists who failed to slow down for pedestrians, indulged in over-speeding, or ignored the legally mandated right of way for pedestrians, officials said.

Police teams also used the campaign to raise awareness among road users about the importance of zebra crossings and safe driving practices.

The drive was carried out under the direction of the Inspector General of Police (Traffic & Road Safety Management), with the active participation of District Police Chiefs, Traffic Zonal Superintendents, and Traffic Enforcement Units.

Police said similar drives would continue, with stringent action against repeat offenders.

Members of the public can report traffic violations through the ‘Shubhayatra’ road safety initiative by sending photographs, audio, or video evidence via WhatsApp to 9747001099, along with details such as district, location, date, time, and vehicle registration number. PTI LGK SSK