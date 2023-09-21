Kerala police help reunite Assamese boy with family

Pathanamthitta (Ker), Sep 21 (PTI) The timely intervention of Kerala police has helped reunite an Assamese boy with his family in the northeastern state after he arrived here by train early this month following a quarrel with his relatives.

The 15-year-old boy was found wandering at Kadaykkad in Pandalam late last month.

Police personnel of the Pandalam Janamaithri station spoke to the boy in detail and found out that he hailed from Assam and that he had left home following a quarrel with his family, an official statement said on Thursday.

After handing over the boy to a state-run children's home here, Pandalam police inspector T D Prajeesh initiated an investigation to trace the boy's family in Assam. Finally, the boy's mother was located recently, it said.

She reached here by train the other day and met her son at the children's home with the help of police, the statement issued by Pathanamthitta district police chief said.

After they learned that the mother had no money for the train fare back to their home state, the police also helped obtain tickets for them with the support of some social activists here, the statement added. PTI LGK ANE