Kerala police intensifies search to find missing Assamese girl

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) The Kerala police on Wednesday intensified search operations to find a girl from Assam, daughter of a migrant worker couple living near the state capital, who had gone missing from her rented home.

The missing girl was identified as Thasmid Thamasum, the eldest daughter of a daily wage earner from Assam who lives in nearby Kazhakkoottam, police said.

The 13-year-old girl was reportedly last seen at around 10.30 am in the house on Tuesday.

After an initial round of searches, her parents lodged a complaint with the local police, who subsequently launched a massive search operation by evening.

Police examined CCTV visuals from various parts of the city including those from railway and bus stations.

Giving hope to the family, a woman passenger, in the evening, had informed the police that a girl, resembling Thamasum, was found in a Kanyakumari-bound train.

The passenger also shared with the police a photo of the girl, whom she had found crying on the train.

The parents later confirmed that the photo was that of the missing girl, police sources said.

Kerala police on Wednesday morning extended their searches to Kanyakumari region in Tamil Nadu also based on some information, sources added.

However, there is no confirmation yet as to whether the girl reached Kanyakumari, they added. PTI LGK SS