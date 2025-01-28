Kerala police intensify search for accused in double murder

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 28 (PTI) The police on Tuesday intensified efforts to nab Chenthamara, the accused in the killing of an elderly woman and her 53-year-old son.

The accused went into hiding after committing the crime a day ago, police said.

Lakshmi, aged 72, and her son Sudhakaran were allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight by Chenthamara, 57, on Monday, they alleged.

The incident was reported from Pothundi under the Nenmara police station limits.

He allegedly harboured animosity towards Sudhakaran's family, believing that his wife and children had left him due to the family's interference.

Chenthamara allegedly committed the crime while out on bail, having previously been arrested for killing Sudhakaran’s wife in 2019.

Police said they are continuing their search for the accused.

They have also sought help from the locals to trace Chenthamara, who is believed to be hiding in the nearby hills, sources said.

The police have come under fire from the Congress party and Sudhakaran's children, who alleged that, despite locals and the relatives of the deceased informing the Nenmara police about Chenthamara's return to the village in violation of bail conditions, no significant action was taken by the authorities.

Protesting against the police's alleged negligence in the double murder case, the Youth Congress organised a march to the police station.

The march was halted by a police barricade set up in front of the station.

When protesters climbed over the barricade, a heated verbal altercation ensued between the activists and the police.

A large police force was deployed at the scene.

The tension in the area subsided after all the activists detained by the police were released. PTI TGB TGB ADB