Kerala police issues look out notice for lawyer accused in rape case

Kochi, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala police have issued a look-out notice against a former senior government pleader accused of raping a woman multiple times at his office and at her residence.

The notice was issued on January 14 after the time given by the Kerala High Court for the lawyer -- P G Manu -- to surrender expired on January 12, DySP Puthencruz said.

The High Court had on January 3 given the lawyer 10 days time to surrender before police, the officer said.

This was the second extension given to Manu to surrender before the police, the officer added.

"As he did not surrender, his state is that of absconding and therefore, the lookout notice was issued," the DySP said.

An FIR under various provisions of the IPC, including sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 506 (intimidation), and the Information Technology Act was lodged against the lawyer on November 29 last year.

The action was taken following a complaint given by the victim.

Subsequently, the lawyer had tendered his resignation.

According to the woman's complaint, the lawyer had called her to his office for recording a statement in connection with some case and allegedly raped her.

The first incident was on October 9, 2023 and subsequently, he raped her twice more on October 24, 2023 and October 29, 2023, the woman has alleged in her complaint.

Thereafter, he kept harassing her over the phone and also sent her obscene photos and videos, she has alleged in her complaint. PTI HMP HMP SS