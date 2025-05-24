Kerala police joins hands with Milma for awareness against cyber fraud

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (PTI) Kerala Police is joining hands with the state Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, alias Milma, for creating awareness on cyber security.

In view of increasing number of people falling prey to cyber fraud, the state police came out with an innovative drive, displaying their cyber helpline numbers on the Milma milk packets being distributed in the state.

Kerala Police's cyber helpline number, 1930, and cyber safety messages will be printed on Milma milk packets distributed in the state from June 25 onwards, a police statement said on Saturday.

The partnership would help reach cyber security messages and police toll-free number to approximately 30 lakhs homes, headquarters ADGP S Sreejith said.

Most of the victims of cyber fraud are ordinary people who are not sufficiently aware of such traps, he said.

The new initiative is expected to take the awareness messages to remote areas, where social media, newspapers, or news channels do not reach as people use the Milma milk extensively even there, he said.

The objective of the joint campaign is to enable people to face the digital world with caution, the officer added.

The statement further said the current cyber awareness messages and cautionary advice are limited to youngsters who use social media, and therefore fail to reach a segment of population that includes housewives, elderly and so on.

The present joint campaign with Milma is expected to address this issue to some extent, it said.

As per statistics, Malayalees have lost Rs 1,200 crore to cyber fraud in the last three years, police statement added. PTI LGK ADB