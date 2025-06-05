Kerala police launch manhunt for double murder suspect

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 5 (PTI) Kerala police have launched a manhunt for a murder suspect after an elderly woman and her daughter were found dead in their home in this central Kerala district.

The main suspect is the 43-year-old daughter's husband, Premkumar, who has a criminal history, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of the victims were discovered on Wednesday after neighbours in the village of Padiyoor noticed a foul smell coming from the house, police said.

They informed officers at Kattoor police station, and the bodies were moved to the Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police suspect the women were either strangled or suffocated.

According to police, Premkumar was out on bail after being accused of killing his first wife in 2019 and burying her body in a forest.

Now, police fear he has committed the murder again.

A police officer said a manhunt is under way for the suspect.

They believe a family dispute may have triggered the latest murders.