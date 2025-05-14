Kerala police launch probe after threats to Jehovah''s Witnesses

Kochi, May 14 (PTI) The Kerala Police have launched an investigation following a complaint from the Public Relations Officer of 'Jehovah’s Witnesses', who reported receiving a threatening international phone call.

The caller allegedly warned that members of the group who testify against the accused in the Kalamassery serial blast case would be killed.

According to the complaint filed at the Kalamassery police station, the caller also threatened to plant bombs at all conclaves and prayer halls where the PRO conducts religious services.

The PRO said he received the call from a Malaysian number at 9.57 pm on May 12, police confirmed.

An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway, they said on Wednesday.

The threat comes as the trial is about to begin in connection with the October 2023 blasts during a gathering of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kalamassery here, which left eight people dead and several others injured.

Hours after the blasts, a man named Dominic Martin--allegedly an estranged member of the group--surrendered to police in Thrissur district, claiming responsibility for the attack. He was later arrested.