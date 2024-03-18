Kerala police launch probe into kidnapping of three persons in Aluva

Kochi, Mar 18 (PTI) Kerala police here on Monday said that they have initiated a thorough investigation into the alleged kidnapping of three persons from the Aluva area of Ernakulam district.

A senior police officer said that according to initial information received from an eyewitness, a man was abducted from Aluva yesterday morning.

However, an initial investigation by the police revealed the kidnapping of three persons. Though no complaints were received initially, the police launched the probe after filing a FIR on their own.

The police officer added that they have received information about the kidnappers and have taken a few people into custody. The police are investigating potential acquaintances between the kidnappers and the victims, he said. The motive behind the incident can only be revealed after the investigation, the police said.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that the vehicle used for the crime was later found abandoned at an area in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI TGB TGB SDP