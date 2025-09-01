Kerala police launch probe into Rs 24.8 cr online trading scam

Kochi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Kerala police have launched an investigation after a man alleged that he was cheated of nearly Rs 24.8 crore through an online trading scam.

The complaint, filed by Nimesh E at the Cyber Crime police station in Kochi, names a person called Daniel as the accused.

According to the FIR, Nimesh was contacted between March 2023 and August 2025 through phone calls and a Telegram account called @capitalix_bot, and was told that he could earn high profits by trading through the website www.capitalix.com.

Believing the promise, he transferred a total of Rs 24,76,21,042 from different bank accounts over multiple transactions, it said.

Police said the accused failed to return the promised profits, leading to the complaint of cheating and unlawful gain.

The case has been registered under sections 316(2) (Criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (Cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. PTI TGB TGB ROH