Kerala police nabs man for smuggling one kg of gold through Kannur Airport

Kannur, Jun 21 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday apprehended a man who came from Doha at the international airport here carrying over one kg of gold.

Police said Balussery resident Jamsheer T T was apprehended soon after he came out of the airport after security clearance.

"Due to many reported cases of gold smuggling, Kerala police, along with the Customs and other agencies are keeping a tight watch on passengers," a senior police official told PTI.

Police followed the passenger and apprehended him from the Mattannur-Koothuparamba road and seized 1,123 grams of gold in capsule form from him.

Even though the passenger came out after security clearance, the police squad followed him due to suspicion and apprehended him, they said.