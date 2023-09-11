Kerala police nabs man who ran over 15-year-old boy and absconded

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) Kerala police on Monday apprehended a man who had absconded after allegedly running over a 15-year-old boy on August 30 with his car near Poovachal here.

Police nabbed the accused Priyaranjan from Tamil Nadu and brought him to Kerala for further interrogation.

Aadhi Shekhar, a student of class 10, had died on August 30 after the car driven by his distant relative Priyaranjan ran over him.

"He (Priyaranjan) was absconding from the next day of the incident. Today we nabbed him from Tamil Nadu. He will be interrogated here. We need to get more information with regard to the incident. His arrest will be recorded soon," a senior police official told PTI.

Police had yesterday invoked IPC Section 302 in the case after closely examining the CCTV visuals and probing the subsequent conduct of the driver of the vehicle.

"We had initially registered an accident case. But after the funeral, some relatives raised suspicions. We examined the CCTV visuals and invoked Section 302 of the IPC," police had told the media.

They had also found out about certain incidents which indicated that Priyaranjan had previous enmity towards the boy.

"We examined his (Priyaranjan) previous and subsequent conduct. Normally, a law-abiding citizen will report the accident to the police. But in this case, he was absconding from the next day. We identified a reason for previous enmity," police had said.

Police said that a few months ago the boy had questioned the action of the accused urinating near a temple, which allegedly caused the enmity. PTI RRT RRT ANE