Kerala police officer held for beating friend to death

Kannur (Ker), Aug 24 (PTI) A 55-year old man was allegedly beaten to death by his friend, a police officer, during a drunken brawl, police said here on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Mayyil village near here on Wednesday night.

Dineshan (54), a sub-inspector of the Mayyil police station here, was taken into custody for allegedly beating to death his friend Sajeevan.

"They both got into a fight after getting drunk. We were informed about the incident by the locals," a police officer told PTI.

Police said they both got drunk at the house of Dineshan, who was on leave.

During the brawl, it seems like Dineshan took a piece of firewood and hit Sajeevan on the head, police said, adding they took the latter to a hospital but could not save him. PTI COR RRT RRT SS