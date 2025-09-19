Kerala Police Officers’ Association flags rising protests, attacks on cops

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) The Kerala Police Officers’ Association (KPOA) on Friday said it voiced concern over the "growing incidents of violence and protests" against police personnel, including agitations staged outside officers’ private residences.

In a resolution passed at its state committee meeting here, chaired by president R Prashanth, the KPOA said such actions amounted to indirect calls to assault police officers and were aimed at weakening law enforcement in the state.

Without naming Congress leaders who had announced protests outside the homes of officers accused in custodial torture cases, the association condemned such moves.

The resolution urged the state police chief not to deploy personnel to guard officers’ houses in such situations but instead to take strict legal action afterwards against those involved.

“We have also witnessed a disturbing trend of protests being taken to the private residences of officers and their families. It is extremely regrettable that even political workers who opposed marches outside their leader’s homes are themselves marching to police officers’ houses,” the resolution said.

The association warned that without adequate legal backing, officers could face difficulties in the future for interventions made in good faith to maintain public order.

According to the KPOA, whenever political organisations face controversy due to misconduct or violent infighting, they attempt to deflect attention by raising allegations against the police. “Many of the recent accusations against the Kerala Police are of this nature,” it added.

The association appealed to the government to strengthen legal protections for police officers, stressing that the force remained committed to lawful policing and the protection of human rights.

“The primary mission of the police is the safety and welfare of society. We urge every member of the force to discharge their duties lawfully and call upon society to extend full support to the dedicated service of Kerala Police,” it said. PTI TBA SSK