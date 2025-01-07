Kerala police records actress Honey Rose's statement

Kochi, Jan 7 (PTI) Kerala police have recorded the statement of Malayalam actress Honey Rose in connection with her recent complaint against the alleged obscene remarks on her social media page.

The actress turned up at the central police station here on Monday and gave her statement, police said. The Kochi Central Police has already registered a case against 30 persons and arrested one among them over her complaint against sexual harassment through social media.

"We have intensified our investigation. Many of those who posted such remarks have deleted them. Efforts are on to retrieve such posts and identify the accused," a police officer said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the actress on Sunday night. The arrested man was identified as Shaji, a 60-year-old man hailing from nearby Panangadu.

The accused were booked under various sections of the BNS, including section 75 and section 67 of the IT Act. BNS 75 deals with sexual harassment, and IT Act section 67 refers to punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form.

The actress on Sunday put out a Facebook post accusing an individual of stalking her and making sexually inappropriate remarks, including through media platforms, which she claimed outraged her modesty.

A number of people posted offensive comments below the particular post, prompting Rose to approach the police. Rose again came out with a fresh social media post on Monday against those who make objectionable comments on her way of dressing in public programmes.

Honey Rose is known for her roles in a handful of movies in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. PTI LGK ADB