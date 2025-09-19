Kerala: Police register case against two over cyber attacks on CPI(M) leader, MLA

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against two individuals over alleged cyber attacks targeting CPI(M) leader K J Shine and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan.

The Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police booked C K Gopalakrishnan and K M Shajahan following a complaint from Shine.

Gopalakrishnan is accused of posting derogatory remarks against Shine and Unnikrishnan on Facebook, while Shajahan allegedly made objectionable comments about them on his YouTube channel, Prathipaksham, officials said.

According to the FIR, the accused created and circulated images and messages containing sexual content between September 14 and 18 across platforms, including Facebook, Threads, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and other digital media.

They have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 78 (stalking), Section 79 (act, word, sound, gesture, or exhibition of an object intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 3(5) (collective criminal act).

They also face provisions under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material electronically) and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act (causing nuisance through communication).

Police recorded a detailed statement from Shine at her residence. Some of the objectionable posts have since been removed.

Officials said further action, including arraigning additional accused persons, would be decided as the investigation progresses.

Shine alleged that Congress was behind the online attacks targeting her and the CPI(M) legislator. She claimed that Gopalakrishnan, one of the accused, is a Congress activist managing the party’s social media platforms. PTI TBA SSK