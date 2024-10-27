Kerala Police register case over alleged disruption of Thrissur Pooram festival

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 27 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Sunday registered a case regarding the alleged disruption of the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival in April this year.

According to officials, the Thrissur East police registered the case based on a report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ADGP (crime branch) H Venkatesh.

"The FIR was lodged under charges of 120 (B) (conspiracy), 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) . The investigation will be carried out by the SIT," said a top official.

The state government earlier this month announced a three-tier investigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festivities following a report submitted by then ADGP (law and order) M R Ajith Kumar to State Police Chief in September.

The row regarding the disruption of Thrissur Pooram, a significant annual event in the cultural calendar of Thrissur, has created a political storm in Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday claimed that there was no disruption in the Thrissur Pooram. PTI ARM TGB KH