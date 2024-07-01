Kerala police register first FIR against Karnataka native under new criminal law

Thiruvananthapuram/Malappuram, Jul 1 (PTI) The Kerala police registered their first FIR under provisions of the new criminal code, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against a 24-year-old man from Karnataka for rash and negligent driving in an area under the Kondotty police station early on Monday.

The police in Kondotty station registered the case against the man from Madikeri near Kodagu in Karnataka, under Section 281 of the BNS (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 194D of the Motor Vehicle Act (Penalty for not wearing protective headgear).

The man was found driving with two others on a two-wheeler without a helmet by a police team at Kolathur junction at midnight.

After intercepting him, a case was registered at 12.20 am, Kondotty police SHO A Deepakumar told PTI.

The accused was allowed to go after registering the FIR as it was a bailable offence.

However, his bike was taken into custody, police said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes to India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. PTI TGB TGB ROH