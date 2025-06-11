Kerala police registers FIR against Liberian ship that sank off state's coast

Kochi: The Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case of rash navigation against the owner, master and crew of the Liberian ship MSC Elsa 3 that sank off the state's coast last month.

An FIR under sections 282 (rash navigation of vessel), 285 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of the BNS was registered by the police.

The FIR by Fort Kochi Coastal police station states that the owners, master and crew handled the ship, which was carrying combustible and dangerous material, in a negligent manner, leading to its sinking on May 24 near Alappuzha district.

It also states that the cargo that floated into the sea impacted the environment and the livelihoods of the fishing community in the region, leading to loss of lakhs of rupees to them.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by a man called C Shamji from Alappuzha district.

The vessel had gone down with 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous cargo and 12 containing calcium carbide. It was also loaded with 84.44 MT of diesel and 367.1 MT of furnace oil, according to the Ministry of Defence.