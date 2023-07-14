Kerala police removes 7 officers from service for alleged links with sand mafia

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 14 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Friday removed seven of its personnel from the service for their alleged links with the sand mining mafia in the state.
In a statement, a spokesman of the police department said two grade ASIs and five civil police officers, all from the Kannur range, have been removed from service for "helping the sand mining mafia." The order removing them the service was issued by Kannur Range DIG Putta Vimaladitya.
The action against the police personnel was taken for befriending the members of the sand mafia and leaking the movements, locations, etc of senior police officers, it said.
Their acts were serious breaches of discipline and misconduct that brought the police into disrepute.
After taking charge, the state's new police chief Darvesh Saheb had underlined that discipline has paramount importance in the force, and strict action would be taken in cases of breach of discipline.
"The process of dismissing the officers involved in serious cases will continue," he had said. PTI TGB ROH