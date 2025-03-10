Kerala Police seize 1.66 kg of MDMA, Tanzanian national held

Malappuram/Wayanad (Kerala), Mar 10 (PTI) In a sweeping crackdown on narcotics, the Kerala Police on Monday seized 1.66 kg of synthetic drug MDMA in the north Kerala district of Malappuram.

The operation, part of an intensified effort to curb drug trafficking in the state, also led to the arrest of a Tanzanian national in Bengaluru in connection with a separate smuggling case, police said.

As part of the special anti-drug operation ‘D-Hunt,’ Wayanad Police arrested Prince Samson, a Tanzanian, who was allegedly part of a gang smuggling drugs from Bengaluru to Kerala.

According to Wayanad SP Taposh Basumatary, the arrest was made based on information obtained from Malappuram native Shafeeq, who was taken into custody by Sultan Bathery police on February 24 for drug trafficking.

Investigations revealed multiple illegal transactions in Shafeeq’s bank account linked to drug deals. Within two months, approximately Rs 80 lakh had been transacted through his account, the SP said.

Shafeeq was initially arrested with 90 grams of MDMA. Based on his statement, police traced and arrested Samson, the second accused in the case, from Bengaluru.

Samson was arrested on Saturday, according to the police.

The SP stated that Samson was a key member of the gang smuggling drugs to Kerala and that more arrests are expected in the case.

Meanwhile, in another operation, Malappuram police seized 1.66 kg of MDMA from Karipur on Monday morning. A 27-year-old youth, Ashique P Umer, was taken into custody in connection with the case.

According to police, a drug consignment addressed to him was intercepted at Karipur Airport on Saturday.

Malappuram SP R Viswanath said that Umer had recently returned from Oman.

He had previously been arrested in a drug case in Mattancherry, Kochi, and was currently in judicial custody.

In the Mattancherry case, six individuals, including a woman, were arrested for possessing MDMA.

Police revealed that Umer was the supplier, allegedly smuggling drugs through Karipur and Kochi airports. PTI ARM ARM KH