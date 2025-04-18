Kerala police serve notice to Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko over hotel raid

Kochi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Kochi city police on Friday served a notice to actor Shine Tom Chacko, directing him to appear for questioning in connection with an incident where he allegedly fled from a hotel during an anti-drug raid.

According to police, the notice was delivered to the actor’s family at his residence in Thrissur, as he was not present at the time.

Chacko has been asked to appear before the Ernakulam North Police Sub-Inspector at 10 am on Saturday.

The questioning will be conducted by a team led by the Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner of Police.

"A notice was issued since the incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Ernakulam North Police Station," a senior police officer said.

He added that the purpose of the questioning is to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the actor’s alleged escape during the search operation.

Chacko’s father told reporters that the actor would appear before the Ernakulam North Police Station at 3 pm, adding that he was currently not at home but had informed the police that he would turn up at the scheduled time.

He added that the actor would also be present before the Internal Complaints Committee of the film 'Soothravakyam', following a complaint filed by actor Vincy Aloshious, alleging misbehaviour on the film’s set.

According to sources, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team had reached a hotel near Kaloor around 10.45 pm on Wednesday in search of an accused in a drug case.

Although the suspect was not found, officers came across Chacko’s name in the hotel register. When they proceeded to his room on the third floor, he allegedly fled.

A video has since surfaced, reportedly showing the actor fleeing the hotel after noticing the police presence.

Police said preliminary evidence, including CCTV footage, suggests that the person seen escaping was Chacko.

As no drugs were recovered from the hotel, no case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, actor Vincy Aloshious, who had earlier posted on Instagram about "inappropriate behaviour" from a co-actor under the influence of drugs on set, has named Chacko in a complaint lodged with the Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The complaint pertains to alleged misconduct during the shoot of the yet-to-be-released 'Soothravakyam'.

At a recent function associated with the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, Aloshious had declared that she would no longer work with individuals who use drugs on film sets.

Responding to questions about her stand, she released a video on Instagram claiming that both she and another female colleague were subjected to "inappropriate behaviour" by a drug-using co-actor during filming.

Notably, Chacko was recently acquitted in a 2015 drug case by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court, citing "procedural lapses" by the police during the seizure and arrest.