Kerala police SI accused of extorting Rs 4 lakh from subordinate officer, suspended

Kochi, Nov 23 (PTI) A sub-Inspector (SI) in Kerala police, booked for allegedly extorting several lakhs from a subordinate officer to not register a theft case against the latter based on a spa employee's complaint, has been suspended, police said on Sunday.

The SI of Palarivattom police station was suspended on Saturday pending a departmental enquiry against him, police said.

The action has been taken following a complaint by the subordinate officer, a Civil Police Officer (CPO), who was accused by a spa employee of stealing her gold chain when he visited the establishment.

Following her accusation, the SI had intervened in the matter and allegedly demanded money to make the accusation go away, police had said earlier.

The CPO allegedly paid around Rs 4 lakh to the SI, according to the complaint, it had said.

Based on the CPO's complaint a case for extortion was registered on Friday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman, the SI and third accused -- a civilian -- who had threatened the CPO over the phone.

The third accused was subsequently arrested, police said on Sunday.

The remaining two accused have not yet been arrested, it added. PTI HMP KH