Kerala: Police take three more into custody in woman’s suicide case

Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) Police on Monday took three more people, including the parents and an associate of the prime accused, into custody in connection with the alleged abetment of the suicide of a 23-year-old woman.

The woman, in her suicide note, alleged "persistent harassment over religious conversion", which forced her to take the extreme step, police said.

Parents of the prime accused, Rameez, and residents of Alangad near Aluva were taken into custody from a lodge in Salem, Tamil Nadu, following a tip-off.

Rameez’s friend and co-accused, Sahad, was picked up from Ernakulam, police said.

The victim had named Rameez and his parents in her note.

According to police, the couple had gone into hiding at different locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu soon after the woman’s death on August 9.

Rameez's parents are being brought to Ernakulam, where their arrest will be formally recorded.

Sahad’s arrest will also be recorded shortly, police added. All three will later be produced in court as part of the remand procedure.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case. Rameez was arrested shortly after the incident.

Police said the victim met Rameez while studying at a college in Aluva.

After her father’s death, Rameez and his parents visited her family to discuss marriage, but allegedly insisted that she "convert" to Islam.

Their relationship was strained after Rameez was reportedly detained for "immoral activities". Following this, the woman "refused to convert," police said.

However, police added Rameez allegedly took her to his house under the pretext of registering their marriage, where his family and relatives tried to "forcibly convert" her.

The woman managed to escape but later died by suicide at her home.

The incident triggered protests, with the BJP alleging it was a case of "love jihad".