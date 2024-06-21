Kerala police takes two persons into custody on allegations of gangrape by woman

Malappuram (Kerala), Jun 21 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was gangraped by three men at her relative's residence in this north Kerala district four days ago.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Kerala police on Friday took two persons into custody.

The Valanchery resident filed the complaint on Friday, alleging that three persons known to her raped her on June 16 when she was at her relative's place, a senior police official told PTI.

He added that two of the suspects are under custody.

Sources said the woman was hospitalised after the incident.

"It seems that during the incident, she was alone at the house," police said.

The investigation is going on, police said. PTI RRT RRT ANE