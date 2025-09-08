Kerala police to procure 373 new vehicles to replace ageing fleet

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 8 (PTI) The Kerala police will soon add 373 new vehicles to its fleet as part of a replacement drive for ageing ones, following the sanction of Rs 42.33 crore by the state Home Department.

According to a Government Order (GO), 1,182 vehicles in the police have already crossed 15 years of service. Of these, 737 have been scrapped, while another 445 are due for scrapping.

In addition, 282 vehicles in police stations have run more than three lakh kilometres and completed ten years, making them unfit for use, the order said.

Altogether, 1,464 vehicles are to be replaced.

The order noted that 241 vehicles were procured at the end of the last financial year at a cost of Rs 33.15 crore, leaving 1,223 still pending replacement.

As per the GO, the new procurement will include 149 cars and SUVs for police stations, 20 SUVs for use in hilly terrains, 40 vehicles for highway patrol units, 100 vehicles for control rooms, and 20 vehicles for armed battalions and special units.

Thirty Deputy Superintendents of Police in special units will also receive new vehicles, while five cars will be purchased for operational purposes.

Additionally, eight ambulances will be added to the fleet, and one interceptor boat will be deployed for the Coastal Police Station, the GO said.

The Home Department has specified that only vehicles older than 15 years or those carrying a condemnation certificate from the PWD Mechanical Division will be replaced.

It has also directed that the price of highway patrol vehicles should not exceed Rs 10 lakh, the order added. PTI TBA ROH