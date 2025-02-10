Kerala political leaders appear in HC, apologise in contempt case

Kochi, Feb 10 (PTI) Leaders of various political parties facing contempt of court proceedings over roadblock events in Kerala appeared before the High Court, tendering apologies for their actions.

Those who appeared before the court included CPI leaders Binoy Viswam and Pannian Raveendran, Congress leaders Mohammed Shiyas and T J Vinod, and CPI(M) leaders M Vijayakumar, Kadakampally Surendran, V K Prasanth, and V Joy. CPI(M) leader M V Govindan has been instructed to appear before the court on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Other political leaders, who appeared before the court, have been exempted from further personal appearances.

The leaders informed the court that they did not justify their actions.

The court emphasised that roads are not meant for setting up stages and expressed dissatisfaction with the affidavit submitted by the police officials.

The court ruled that the respondents no longer need to appear in person but must submit affidavits. It also stated that apologies from leaders and officials alone are not sufficient to resolve the issue.

The police officers involved have been directed to submit additional affidavits. The case will be considered again on March 3.

On February 5, the State Police Chief (SPC) informed the High Court that measures have been taken to sensitise police officers about existing laws and judicial orders to prevent the recurrence of roads or footpaths being blocked by public meetings or processions.

DGP Shaikh Darvesh Sahib also told the court that a new circular was issued last month for the strict adherence to the provisions of the Kerala Public Ways (Restrictions of Assemblies and Processions) Act 2011 and for the proper compliance of judicial orders against the blocking of roads and footpaths.

He also apologised for the inconvenience caused by various incidents of roads being blocked by public meetings or protests by political parties in different parts of the state.

The court initiated contempt of court proceedings based on a plea seeking action against CPI(M) state secretary Govindan for allegedly violating judicial directions by holding meetings that blocked public roads and margins.

The plea was filed in connection with CPI(M)'s Palayam area conference, held outside the Vanchiyoor court complex and police station in Thiruvananthapuram city on December 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the court expanded the scope of the proceedings to include various other protests and public meetings by CPI and Congress in different parts of the state. PTI COR TGB SSK TGB SSK KH