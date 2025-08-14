Kerala positions itself as premier destination for luxury weddings, business events

Kochi, Aug 14 (PTI) Kerala hosts what organisers call India’s first dedicated wedding and MICE tourism summit, showcasing the state’s offbeat venues as prime destinations for lavish celebrations.

The three-day summit, inaugurated on Thursday by state Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, highlighted Kerala’s "off-beat venues" as key to positioning it as the "most enchanting destination" for this fast-growing tourism sector, a government release said.

Organisers describe it as the country’s first dedicated conclave for the wedding and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) tourism sector, aiming to attract high-spending domestic and international clients.

The event, organised by the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society in collaboration with the State Tourism Department, has drawn stakeholders from the global travel and hospitality industry.

Riyas said that translating Kerala’s potential into sustained growth requires "collaborative efforts, strategic innovation, and steadfast dedication." "Our state offers an unmatched combination of natural beauty, cultural richness, world-class infrastructure, and highly efficient professionals. Here, dreams are not just celebrated- -they truly come alive," he said.

Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law P Rajeev chaired the event, while State Tourism Secretary Biju K presented Kerala’s potential as a world-class wedding and MICE destination.

Riyas noted Kerala’s distinction as home to the highest number of star-rated hotels and resorts in India, ensuring world-class hospitality for every event.

The state, he said, can transform corporate conferences into cultural discoveries and weddings into immersive journeys blending tradition, beauty, and cuisine.

"Imagine a wedding shoot framed by shimmering backwaters or an elegant reception in a centuries-old fort, where authentic Kerala flavours complement global fare," he said.

He also highlighted Kerala’s network of professional event planners, who bring precision and creativity to every occasion.

Minister Rajeev pointed out Kerala’s lead in five-star accommodations and its global reputation for infrastructure and hospitality, bolstered by community-driven responsible tourism.

He described the summit as a statement of Kerala’s commitment to sustainable development, calling the state a "safe space for tourists" with strong government-industry collaboration.

Kerala boasts of 94 five-star hotels, 420 four-star, and 607 three-star hotels -- the highest in India.

Enhanced connectivity, including four international airports, cruise tourism, and the world’s first water metro, further strengthens its appeal. A Rs 3,760 crore canal development project is also expected to revolutionise transport and tourism.

Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director-General of the Ministry of Tourism, suggested Kerala establish a MICE Promotion Bureau, similar to those in East Asia, to capitalise on the global wedding and MICE sector, valued at USD 1 trillion.

India currently contributes just 1.8 per cent of this market, but Billa expressed confidence in growth, urging Kerala to build a supportive tourism ecosystem.

The summit has attracted over 675 buyers, including 65 from abroad, representing countries such as the UAE, UK, USA, Germany, Australia, and Brazil. Seventy-five exhibition stalls have been set up for sellers. PTI TGB HMP ROH