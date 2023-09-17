Kerala preserves diversity in handicrafts and sculpture art, says Coir Board Chairman Kuppuramu

Kochi, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala preserves the rich diversity in the field of handicrafts and sculpture and it is necessary to pass on traditional knowledge to the next generations through education, Coir Board Chairman D Kuppuramu said here on Sunday.

Kuppuramu, who was the chief guest during the launch ceremony of the PM Vishwakarma project here, said the scheme was an important step to revive, sustain and promote India's traditional handicraft skills.

The scheme provides Rs 15,000 for purchasing tool kits and unsecured loans of Rs two lakhs to traditional artisans.

"Even the words of some languages which were widely used in the field of handicrafts were lost, but this is an attempt to revive them. Kerala is a state which still preserved the rich diversity in the field of handicrafts and sculpture. However, it is necessary to pass on traditional knowledge to the next generations through education. PM Vishwakarma is an expression of the Prime Minister's vision to transform India into a new nation," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the project at India International Centre in Dwarka, Delhi on Vishwakarma Day and the inauguration ceremony was witnessed live at various regional centres in India including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Lakshadweep.

Live Streaming was also organised in all islands of Lakshadweep, where the main programme was held at Kavaratti and Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh was the chief guest. PTI RRT RRT ANE