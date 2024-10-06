Kerala priest Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad, a 51-year-old priest from Kerala who organises Pope Francis' international travels since 2020, was among the 21 priests elevated to the rank of cardinal on Sunday, the Church said here.

The priest, belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Changanacherry, is currently based in the Vatican.

The formal ceremony for the creation of these Cardinals is scheduled for December 8, on the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, it said in a statement.

Msgr Koovakad joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

"Currently, he is an official in the Vatican's Secretariat of State, overseeing the Holy Father's travels," the statement said.

Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

Over the years, Koovakad served in various key roles, including as Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014).

He then became Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020).

In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he assumed responsibility for organising the global travels of the Pope, the statement added. PTI TGB TGB KH