Kerala: Probe launched after four vehicles parked at BJP supporter’s residence set on fire

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 1 (PTI) A probe has been launched after four vehicles parked at the house of a BJP supporter were set on fire here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around midnight at the residence of Babu (58) of Anathalavattom, Chirayinkeezhu.

According to the FIR, an autorickshaw, two motorcycles and a scooter were completely gutted after unidentified persons set them ablaze. The vehicles were parked in a shed on the premises, police said.

CCTV footage recovered from the area shows two helmeted suspects wearing jackets walking near Babu’s house around the time of the incident, they added.

Babu told police that a similar attempt was made last week to set fire to the house of his brother, who is contesting the local body elections in Chirayinkeezhu. The attempt failed as the family woke up on hearing noises, police said.

A case has been registered under Sections 329(3) (criminal trespass) and 326(f) (mischief by fire, inundation or explosive substances) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said CCTV cameras in other houses in the locality are also being examined to identify the suspects. PTI TBA SSK