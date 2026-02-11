Kerala puts ageing at the centre of policy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new elderly policy--likely the first by any Indian state--setting out an inclusive, equality-driven framework to safeguard the dignity and welfare of older citizens.

The policy assumes special significance as the elderly population in the state is steadily increasing and currently constitutes 16.5 per cent of the total population--the highest proportion in the country and the fastest growing. This figure is expected to reach 23 per cent of the population by 2036.

State Minister for Social Welfare and Higher Education, R Bindu, said the policy would promote active and healthy ageing and ensure the social and mental wellbeing of the elderly in the state.

"The policy will strengthen integrated care facilities with the support of local self-governments, health workers and non-governmental organisations," Bindu said at a press conference here.

The policy envisages ensuring solidarity between generations, as well as equality, inclusiveness and justice, to enable a better quality of life for the elderly.

The key takeaways from the policy include a lifelong learning programme and a lifelong health monitoring and management system.

It seeks to view ageing not as a stage of weakness, but as a phase of continued growth, contribution and self-realisation, and to ensure the sustained contribution of the elderly to society.

The policy also ensures insurance coverage for elderly workers in the unorganised sector, the establishment of social care centres, and the provision of training for caregivers of the elderly, especially those caring for aged persons with special conditions.

The new policy also mandates elderly-friendly facilities in all buildings, including homes and public spaces. It further aims to strengthen existing laws for the protection of the elderly in order to prevent atrocities against them.

The policy also stresses the need to improve digital literacy among the elderly and to train them in new technological advancements to make their lives easier. It additionally proposes technology training sessions and internship programmes for the elderly.

The expertise of the elderly in their respective fields will be utilised to ensure their social and financial security, Bindu said.

"The policy also promises to bring elderly care into the mainstream of administration and policy-making. It further aims to locally incorporate global role model programmes. We will also initiate studies in geriatrics and provide training in caregiving for age-related special conditions," the Minister added.

All essential services for the elderly will be provided at their doorsteps, and a social network to provide care and assistance to elderly persons living alone will be expanded across the state.

Kerala already has a widespread, well-trained and extensive pain and palliative care network, and the services of this network will also be integrated to enhance elderly care.

"The policy will further ensure long-term, affordable treatment plans or care programmes for the elderly in the state. Additional projects to promote their inclusion in society and to ensure their health and financial security will also be introduced," Bindu added.