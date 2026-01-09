Kerala: Railways to erect barriers to stop vehicles on tracks, platforms

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The Railways on Friday said it has undertaken the closure of identified vulnerable locations here by erecting strong barriers to prevent the illegal entry of vehicles onto railway platforms and track areas.

The move follows an incident on December 23 last year, when a drunk autorickshaw driver drove his vehicle into Akathumuri railway station and left the three-wheeler on the tracks, where it was hit by a Vande Bharat Express.

No injuries or casualties were reported among passengers, the public, or railway staff.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered a criminal case against the driver.

He was arrested, remanded to judicial custody, and could face up to five years of imprisonment if convicted.

"As part of strong and effective follow-up action, the RPF coordinated with the Motor Vehicles Department. Consequently, the Regional Transport Office, Varkala, has suspended the accused's driving licence for six months under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," the Railways said in a statement.

The RPF has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised vehicle entry, level crossing violations, and rash or negligent driving near railway premises, citing the serious risks of accidents, loss of life, disruption of train services, and substantial financial damage.

In all such incidents, the RPF will register criminal cases under the Railways Act, arrest and prosecute offenders, ensure suspension or cancellation of driving licences through concerned RTOs, and recover costs for damage to railway property.

"As an additional preventive and deterrent measure, the Railways have undertaken the closure of identified vulnerable locations across the division by erecting strong barriers to prevent illegal entry of vehicles onto platforms and track areas," it added.

The Railways also appealed to all road users to strictly follow traffic rules and safety norms, warning that unauthorised entry onto tracks, platforms, or level crossings with vehicles is a punishable offence that will invite strict legal action. PTI HMP SSK