Kerala rains: Rahul, Priyanka condole loss of lives, ask workers to extend all help

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday condoled the loss of lives due to excessive rainfall in Kerala and urged party leaders and workers in the state to extend all possible help in relief and rescue operations.

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, especially the hilly areas in its northern districts, on Thursday, disrupting normal life.

Incidents of flooding, uprooting of trees and minor landslides have been reported in many parts of the northern Kerala districts.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the excessive rainfall in Kerala was highly concerning.

"Heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I urge Congress leaders and workers in the state to extend all possible help in relief and rescue operations," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also extended heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones due to the excessive rains in Kerala.

"I hope everyone in the areas where the red alert has been issued is taking all precautions and staying safe. I urge Congress party workers and leaders to do all they can to provide assistance and relief to those affected," she said.

Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday during search and rescue operations in Shirur village in Uttara Kannada district, where a massive landslide claimed six lives two days ago, officials said.