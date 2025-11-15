Kerala Raj Bhavan observes Tribal Pride Day

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Kerala Raj Bhavan on Saturday observed the Tribal Pride Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and tribal leader, Birsa Munda.

This year is being celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh' (Tribal Pride Year) in honour of the remarkable contributions made by Birsa Munda for the upliftment of the tribals, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Coinciding with the 25th Jharkhand Foundation Day, Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar remembered Birsa Munda's enduring legacy as a tribal leader, freedom fighter, and social reformer who fought relentlessly against the injustices faced by tribal communities under British rule, it said.

The Central Government has declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Pride Day) to celebrate the ancient cultural heritage, struggles, and self-respect of India's tribal communities.

As the nation advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Governor said that Jharkhand--with its immense mineral resources--will play a pivotal role in shaping the country's destiny.

The traditional tribal wisdom that fosters harmony with nature offers invaluable lessons for sustainable development, the statement added. PTI LGK ADB