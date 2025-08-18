Kerala rapper Vedan faces fresh sexual harassment plaints amid ongoing rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 18 (PTI) Fresh trouble has emerged for rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan, who is already facing a rape allegation, after two more women sent complaints to the Kerala Chief Minister alleging sexual advances made by him in 2020.

The complaints were emailed to the Chief Minister’s Office, said an official source.

One complainant alleged that, while conducting research, she approached Vedan, who then made sexual advances towards her in a room on 20 December 2020. She managed to escape.

Traumatised by the incident, she later gave up her research work.

Another woman alleged in her complaint that she met Vedan at her friend's residence.

Attracted by his political stand and songs, she became closer to him.

Later, she claimed, Vedan allegedly sexually harassed her multiple times.

Both women had previously shared their experiences with Vedan on social media in 2021 as part of the Me Too movement.

However, they decided to lodge formal complaints after a recent sexual assault case was registered against him at Thrikkakara police station.

Vedan is currently absconding after police registered the case last month for allegedly sexually assaulting a doctor multiple times between 2021 and 2023.

A lookout notice has been issued after police failed to trace him.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Monday considered Vedan’s anticipatory bail petition.

The court also heard the counsel representing the victim, who submitted that Vedan was involved in similar acts with other women.

According to him, more women have filed complaints against Vedan.

However, Vedan's lawyer maintained that the relationship was consensual and argued that rape charges would not stand.

The court will reconsider the petition and hear the government counsel on Tuesday. PTI TBA TGB ROH