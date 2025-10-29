Kerala rated India’s ‘safest, cleanest, most respectful’ state by solo woman traveller

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (PTI) A woman foreign traveller on a solo eight-week tour across eight Indian cities has described Kerala as the "most respectful, safest, and cleanest" state in the country, giving it the highest score of 9 out of 10, according to tourism department officials.

"Kerala is the calmest, cleanest, and most respectful state I have visited. Locals are polite, transport feels safe, and the vibe is completely different. If you’re new to India, start here," Emma, an avid traveller and vlogger, said in an Instagram post.

Emma’s journey took her from Delhi to Kerala, and her candid impressions of Indian cities have sparked lively discussions on social media—with many noting how India’s cities can feel vastly different, especially for solo women travellers, the tourism department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Emma’s experience comes at a time when Kerala is fast emerging as a global destination for women travellers.

"Kerala Tourism has, of late, rolled out several women-friendly initiatives that have received praise from both foreign and domestic tourists. These comments further strengthen our confidence in such initiatives," the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based traveller Rinzu Susan, who shared her experience of visiting Kerala on social media, also praised the warmth and hospitality of the people, saying she "never encountered anything creepy or unsafe." "As someone raised in Delhi, I had my fears about travelling alone in Kerala. After my first solo trip, I did two more—one alone and another with a female friend. Never faced anything unsafe. Kerala is undoubtedly the safest place for women in India," she said.

She added that she felt "safe, secure, and protected" during her visit. "The cities and villages are super clean, and I got to experience Kerala’s beautiful and diverse culture. There’s something for everyone; we never felt bored," she said.

Rinzu Susan's Reddit post about her experience also went viral, the statement added. PTI LGK SSK