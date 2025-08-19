Kerala: Reality show winner booked in theft case

Kochi, Aug 19 (PTI) Bodybuilder-cum-fitness trainer and winner of a popular reality show, Jinto, has been booked in a theft case lodged by a woman gym owner, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant alleged that Jinto trespassed into the gym, which she had taken on lease from him, and stole money and some documents.

The complainant also reportedly submitted CCTV visuals which allegedly showed the accused entering the gym in the wee hours of Monday, vandalising cameras and other articles and stealing the documents and money.

Palativattom police registered a case against the Big Boss winner under BNS Section 305 (theft). Further actions are yet to be taken, they said.

Jinto was reportedly interrogated by investigators in connection with a hybrid ganja case earlier. PTI LGK KH