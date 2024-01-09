Kerala refuses to rename NHM centres ''Ayushman Arogya Mandirs'', citing cultural differences

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday said it cannot comply with the Centre's request to name NHM (National Health Mission) centres in Kerala 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs', as it is incongruent with the language and culture of the rural population in the state.

Advertisment

"The Centre is insisting on removing the 'Janarogya Kendram' label given by the state to these centres and naming them only 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir.' However, the state government cannot accept this, as the rural public in Kerala may not comprehend a name that is foreign to their language and culture," she told a press conference here.

She accused the Centre of refusing to release the central government funds for the scheme.

"At first, the Centre denied the funds, demanding the co-branding of the centres. We agreed to their demands and included six symbols provided by the Central government on the boards of the centres constructed one or two years ago. However, now they are stating that the funds will be issued only after renaming them Ayushman Arogya Mandirs," George said.

Advertisment

She said that all NHM works have been severely affected because the Union health ministry has not released funds. The state is currently managing with its share of funds allocated to the NHM programme by the state government, she added.

She further said that the salaries of Asha Workers -- the highest being in Kerala among the states -- are also affected, and they are only receiving their share from the state government.

Similarly, funds for providing peritoneal dialysis to patients have not been disbursed by the Centre, and the state is supposed to receive Rs 7 crore, she said.

Advertisment

George expressed concern that this situation will negatively impact poor patients, and the state government is bearing the cost to ensure the continuity of the dialysis.

She said that the Centre has not released even a single instalment of the Rs 826.02 crore due to the state as part of the central government allocation, even though the financial year has reached its fourth and final quarter.

The state is also facing difficulties in paying the salaries of doctors appointed as part of the NHM.

Advertisment

She claimed that this issue has been brought to the attention of the union health minister several times, but no funds have been released yet.

"This is against the federal nature of our Constitution," George said.

She said the state would approach the Centre's ministry again to press for this demand. PTI KPK TGB ANE