Kerala reports fresh brain fever death

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) After a brief lull, a fresh death due to brain fever was reported in Kerala here on Monday, health officials said.

The deceased was identified as Sachidanandan (72) of Puthiyangadi in Kozhikode district.

According to health department officials, Sachidanandan was admitted to a private hospital last week with symptoms of amoebic meningoencephalitis, commonly referred to as brain fever.

Subsequent tests confirmed the infection, officials said.

His condition deteriorated and he succumbed on Monday.

Health officials said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain how the deceased contracted the infection.

As per data presented in Parliament, Kerala reported 170 cases of brain fever and 42 related deaths last year.

The amoebic infection is believed to be caused by exposure to contaminated water.