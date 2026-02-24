Kerala: Retired HC official held for murdering woman, body dumped on unused railway track

Kochi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman and abandoning her body on an unused railway track in Vyttila, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shaji, was identified as a retired High Court official from Ponnurunni, police added.

The 45-year-old victim was identified as Sudha Baby, a native of Chingavanam in neighbouring Kottayam district, according to police sources.

Her body was found dumped near a bridge pillar adjoining the disused railway track.

Police had initially not ruled out foul play, citing visible bruises and injuries on the body. A post-mortem later confirmed that the woman had been murdered.

Information from a mobile phone found near the body, along with CCTV footage from the area, helped police identify and apprehend the accused within hours of launching the investigation.

The accused and the deceased were reportedly known to each other, and a dispute between them is believed to have led to the murder, police sources said.

Shaji’s arrest has been recorded, and further details will be released following a detailed interrogation, police added. PTI LGK SSK