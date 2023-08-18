Kerala Revenue dept conducts re-survey of Cong MLA's ancestral property

Kochi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Kerala Revenue officials on Friday conducted a re-survey of the ancestral property of Congress MLA, Mathew Kuzhalnadan, on Friday based on a complaint lodged by a DYFI leader that a paddy field was allegedly levelled to construct a building. The re-survey began at 11 AM and was completed at around 2 PM.

Advertisment

A Taluk surveyor told the media that the re-survey was over and a detailed report would be filed before the Tahsildar soon.

"We have collected the details as instructed. The information will be collated and submitted to the Tahsildar soon," the official said.

Kuzhalnadan, representing Muvattupuzha constituency in the state Assembly, had recently dragged Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas into a row over some financial transactions by his wife T Veena -- who is daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan -- asking why he had not disclosed its details in his election affidavit if the dealings were transparent and legal.

Advertisment

Reacting to the Revenue Department's action, Kuzhalnadan said, "Let them collect the details. I had already welcomed the probe. I am always available." The CPI(M) has been attacking the Congress MLA from various fronts for alleged money laundering and disproportionate asset matters and has demanded a comprehensive probe into the finances of the legislator and his law firms.

In the backdrop of the allegations, the DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), staged a march today to Kuzhalnadan's office at Muvattupuzha.

The re-survey was held based on a complaint lodged by a DYFI leader with the Vigilance Wing of the Kerala Police.

Advertisment

According to the complaint, a paddy field was allegedly levelled for illegal constructions.

The CPI(M) had also alleged that the Congress MLA bought land in the Chinnakanal area of Idukki district to build a resort, claiming that he was a resident of that area and did not have any other residence in Kerala.

But Kuzhalnadan owns several other properties, including a flat, in the state, the Left party had claimed.

Advertisment

Besides that, the CPI(M) contended that the Congress MLA was not running a guest house in Chinnakanal, rather it was a resort which was not permitted there under the law.

Kuzhalnadan had on Wednesday, while denying the allegations of money laundering and stamp duty evasion against him, said he was ready to face a probe by any agency or even the Left party.

Meanwhile, in the resort case, the Chinnakanal panchayat officials told the media today that the vigilance team had two months ago collected the details related to the property.

While laying himself open to any probe, Kuzhalnadan had shot back at the ruling CPI(M) asking whether it, in turn, was ready to subject Veena and her company to investigation.

A controversy had erupted in Kerala recently over some financial transactions between a private minerals company and Chief Minister Vijayan's daughter Veena and her IT firm.

Evidence has also cropped up that showed that the company had dealings with top leaders of both the ruling CPI(M) as well as the opposition Congress-led UDF.

The issue came to the fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report said, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department. PTI RRT RRT KH