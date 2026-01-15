Kerala revises prisoners'' wages after seven years, skilled inmates to get up to Rs 620 per work day

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) The Kerala government has revised the wages of prisoners engaged in various works in jails, with skilled workers set to earn up to Rs 620 per work day, as per a recent government order.

The order, dated January 9 and issued by the Home Department, said the revision comes after nearly seven years.

It stated that the wage revision was considered to protect human rights and to ensure a decent life for prisoners after completing their jail terms.

The order noted that Kerala prisons currently have six wage categories, compared to three categories — skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled — followed in jails in other parts of the country.

It also noted that wages paid in Kerala jails were much lower than those in prisons in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

As per the revised rates, prisoners engaged in skilled work will be paid Rs 620 per working day, while those engaged in semi-skilled and unskilled work will receive Rs 560 and Rs 530, respectively.

The order also said prisoners in open jails engaged in rubber tapping would be given additional incentives based on production during the Onam season, the quantum of which would be decided by the government.

Currently, unskilled prisoners receive Rs 63 per workday, semi-skilled prisoners Rs 127, and skilled prisoners Rs 168.

The government order referred to the Supreme Court judgment in Sukanya Shantha vs Union of India dated October 3, 2024, which directed the payment of fair wages to prisoners, including those sentenced to rigorous imprisonment.

“The wage increase is not merely a financial matter, but a crucial step to ensure dignity, reformation and rehabilitation,” the order said, adding that the hard work of prisoners engaged in production and manufacturing activities should be valued in line with present times.

The order also noted that wages earned by prisoners are used for family needs, jail canteen expenses, and release savings.

The government said the wage hike was decided in light of the socio-economic situation, security, reform, and rehabilitation of prisoners, and emphasised that it was the responsibility of the prison department to make inmates self-reliant upon their release into society.