Kerala rolls out urgent steps to include all eligible voters

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 5 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday said it has decided to take urgent measures to ensure that all eligible citizens are included in the voters’ list.

District collectors have been directed to act on a war footing to issue necessary documents to people lacking adequate records, according to a press release issued by the CMO.

The government has decided not to levy any fee for such services during this period, including existing charges, it added.

To facilitate enrolment in the voters’ list, the Cabinet had earlier approved the setting up of local-level help desks across the state.

District collectors have been instructed to establish hearing centres wherever required, ensure adequate infrastructure, and deploy sufficient hearing officers and volunteers to prevent inconvenience to the public.

Facilities for online submission of forms will be made available at all help desks. The IT department has been directed to reduce the fees charged by the respective online service centres.

The government has also ordered the appointment of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) within two days in polling stations where posts are vacant or where appointments have not been made.

Directions have been issued to immediately fill vacancies arising due to retirement in the posts of Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant ERO and Additional Assistant ERO.

Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) will be granted only after substitutes are appointed, while transfers and leave of the concerned officials during this period have been restricted.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to include all eligible voters who were left out of the draft electoral rolls.

A meeting chaired by the chief secretary reviewed the measures and issued directions for their effective implementation, it added.

The government reiterated that its policy is to ensure voting rights for all eligible citizens and urged those excluded from the voters’ list to avail themselves of the facilities provided. PTI LGK SSK