''Kerala sadya'' to be served to devotees at Sabarimala from Dec 2: TDB president

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Nov 28 (PTI) Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Jayakumar on Friday said that arrangements were being made to provide a 'Kerala sadya' as part of the traditional 'annadanam (free food) at Sabarimala from December 2 onwards.

The TDB had earlier this week announced that the traditional feast would replace the pulao and sambar, which were earlier served at the hill shrine as part of annadanam.

On Friday, Jayakumar told reporters that while he wanted the feast to be served from December 1 onwards, due to some practical difficulties, like buying steel plates to serve the 'sadya', the initiative will commence from December 2.

"Serving the feast on banana leaves was not an option, as their disposal would be a major problem. Discarding them in such huge quantities would attract elephants and putting them in the incinerator would damage that machine.

"Hence, it was decided to procure steel plates that would have multiple sections for serving the different curries and dishes. The plates will arrive tonight. The other arrangements required to be made include hiring a cook and experienced servers," he told reporters here.

On being asked whether pilgrims from other states would like the 'Kerala sadya', Jayakumar said that if there are any complaints and objections, then the same would be looked into and an appropriate decision would be taken at that stage. "Currently, we are not going forward with that thought in mind," he said.

Regarding the arrival of devotees for the annual 'mandala-makaravilakku' pilgrimage, he said a bit more regulation was required to be carried out by the police to ensure that those without bookings do not slip through with other pilgrims. "So, police inspections will be strengthened at Nilakkal and Pampa," he said.

He also said that minor deficiencies that were coming to the board's attention were being rectified, but no major changes can be carried out currently.

"The alarming situation we saw in the first couple of days of the season is no longer there. Things are under control," Jayakumar asserted. PTI HMP ADB