Kerala saved 200 MW power on May 3 due to self control by consumers: State govt

Thiruvananthapuram: In the wake of the Kerala government coming out with certain proposals to control power consumption during peak hours, the southern state saved around 200 megawatts of electricity on May 3.

The achievement was highlighted by state Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty who on Saturday said the power saving was thanks to the cooperation of the consumers, especially the big industries, in Kerala.

"It is a big change. It happened thanks to the cooperation of the consumers," he said.

The minister also said that the government was trying to ensure that restrictions proposed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) do not affect domestic power consumers.

"Everyone has to cooperate and self-impose restrictions on their consumption. You (the media) too should take it up as a campaign (to urge people to reduce power consumption). Otherwise, all of us will have to suffer," he told reporters.

At the same time, he said there was no load shedding or power cuts.

"If a transformer trips due to overload, that is not a power cut. Also, it is only for a few minutes -- the time taken to resume the supply," he said.

The minister said that a couple of days ago, the peak demand in the state was close to 6,000 MW.

"If it crosses that, we will not get any power supply as the electricity cables will not be able to carry that load," he said.

As the mercury rose in the state during the last few days, there were reports of frequent power cuts from various parts of Kerala.

Following that, the minister on April 30 said power cuts were occurring more often at night in the state due to technical issues arising in the substations as a result of the increased consumption.

He had urged consumers to exercise control when using electricity.

He had also said that if people exercise restraint, then there will be no need for the KSEB to go for load shedding.

Thereafter, KSEB came out with its proposed restrictions during the 10 pm to 2 am peak hours and it included switching off lights in commercial establishments after 9 pm, setting the air-conditioner temperature at 26 degrees Celsius or more, big industries bringing in curbs on power consumption during this period, etc, according to the minister.