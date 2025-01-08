Kerala school youth festival concludes; Thrissur emerges champion

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 (PTI) The 63rd state school youth festival concluded on a vibrant note on Wednesday, with Thrissur district emerging as champions and lifting the prestigious golden cup for the first time in 26 years.

Thrissur, which last won the state youth festival in 1999, claimed the top spot this year with 1,008 points.

Neighbouring Palakkad and Kannur districts secured second and third positions, respectively, with 1,007 and 1,003 points, according to education department sources.

The BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School, located in Alathur, Palakkad district, secured the highest points among schools, they added.

Meanwhile, the valedictory ceremony, held at the Central Stadium here in the evening, witnessed the participation of a huge crowd.

During his address, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan praised the organisers of the event including General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Film actors Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas also took part in the concluding ceremony and greeted the participants and winners of the five-day-long event which began on January 4, this year.

Over 15,000 children, studying in various state schools, took part in art events in 25 venues during the five-day-long State Youth Festival, which is touted to be the biggest such art gala of teenagers being held in Asia. PTI LGK SSK SA