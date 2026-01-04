Kerala Science Congress to be held at St Albert’ College Kochi, from Jan 30

Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) The 38th edition of Kerala Science Congress organised by KSCSTE will be held at St. Albert’s College here from January 30 to February 2, officials on Sunday said.

In a statement, Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), an autonomous institution of the Government of Kerala, said that the focal theme of this year’s Science Congress is “Ocean Science for Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration.” “Given Kerala’s extensive coastline, rich marine biodiversity, and fisheries- and ocean-based economy, the theme is highly relevant,” KSCSTE said.

The objective of the 38th Kerala Science Congress is to address challenges such as climate change, coastal erosion, and marine pollution through scientific research and technological innovations, while promoting the sustainable utilisation of marine resources, the statement said.

The Science Congress will be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on February 1, 2026.

Former director of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Prof P Balaram, is the chairperson of the Science Congress.

Several eminent scientists and policymakers, including Dr V Narayanan, Chairman and Director of ISRO, will participate in the event, KSCSTE said.

During the inaugural ceremony, the Government of Kerala’s science and technology awards— including the Kerala Sasthrapuraskaram, Kerala State Young Scientist Award, Best Scientist Award, and Science Literature Awards—will be presented, the statement.

Scientific sessions will be held across 13 thematic areas, including Agricultural and Food Science, Biotechnology, Environmental Science, Health Science, Physical Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Fisheries and Animal Sciences, and Science and Social Responsibility, KSCSTE said.

Nearly 2,000 delegates, including scientists, researchers, academicians, students, and industry experts from across the country, are expected to participate, they said.

As part of the Science Congress, a science exhibition will be organised to bring science and technology closer to the general public.

The exhibition will be held from January 30 to February 2 at St. Albert’s Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, KSCSTE said.

Special programmes such as interaction sessions with postgraduate students, Walk with the Scientist, SciSol (scientific solutions to local problems), and the National Science Meet with participation from State Science Councils across India will also be part of the Congress, the statement added. PTI TBA TBA ADB