Kerala scientist conferred with Vigyan Shri for contributions to India's space technology

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (PTI) Kerala scientist Jayan N has been conferred the Vigyan Shri award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to India's space technology development.

Jayan currently serves as the Project Director for the Next Generation Launch Vehicle at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) under the ISRO. Earlier, he was the Deputy Director at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, a government release said.

"He played a pivotal role in the design and development of India’s first indigenous cryogenic engine used in the GSLV program. Jayan also led the team that developed the CE-20 cryogenic engine, which powers the GSLV Mk III (LVM3) launch vehicle, India's most powerful rocket to date," it said.

The release added that the Vigyan Shri award recognises his exceptional contributions to advancing liquid propulsion systems for various launch vehicles, a key component in strengthening India's self-reliance in space technology.

Jayan completed his B Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, and his Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, where he graduated with a gold medal, according to the release.

Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including the Space Gold Medal from the Aeronautical Society of India and multiple ISRO Team Awards, it said.

The honour is being hailed as "a proud moment for Kerala and India's space science community." The Vigyan Shri award is part of the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar, considered one of the top national honours in the field of science and technology, and was unveiled in 2023.