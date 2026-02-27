Kerala secures Rs 250 cr SSASCI incentive for Technocity-Technopark Phase IV project

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) Kerala has secured a major incentive of Rs 250 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI) 2025–26 for the Technocity-Technopark Phase 4 project.

The incentive will provide fresh momentum to the state’s long-term vision of technology-driven and sustainable urban development, a government release said on Friday.

The development marks a significant milestone in Kerala’s urban and technology-led growth, reinforcing Thiruvananthapuram and the state’s position as a leading innovation and knowledge hub in the country, it said.

At the national level, the Evaluation Committee has recommended a total incentive of Rs 1,790 crore for selected projects across group A, B, and C states under SSASCI 2025–26, the release said, adding that the recommendations, approved by the competent authority, have been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance for further action.

According to an office memorandum dated February 24, 2026, issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Evaluation Committee constituted under the Challenge Mode has recommended incentives for selected theme-based Greenfield City projects across the country, it said.

The committee has allotted Kerala’s project Rs 200 crore for the concept plan and Rs 50 crore for project initiation, taking the total recommended incentive to Rs 250 crore.

It further said that Kerala has been included among the group A and B states selected under the reform-linked incentive component of SSASCI, reflecting its compliance with prescribed urban reforms and readiness for large-scale capital investment projects.

The SSASCI nodal agency for the state is AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) Kerala.

The detailed project presentation before the Evaluation Committee was made by Mission Director Suraj Shaji IAS, who outlined Kerala’s institutional preparedness, infrastructure framework, and sustainable urban planning roadmap for Technocity-Technopark Phase IV, the release added.

"The proposal detailed the expansion of Kerala’s IT ecosystem through the Technopark network, integrated urban infrastructure planning, employment generation potential, and a theme-based development model with a strong emphasis on sustainability." According to officials, the recommended incentive will accelerate the development of a next-generation technology city by integrating workplaces, housing, mobility, and social infrastructure.

"Technocity-Technopark Phase IV is expected to strengthen Kerala’s standing in the national and global IT and knowledge economy, attract high-value investments, generate significant direct and indirect employment, and address unplanned urban sprawl through compact, transit-oriented development," the release said.

The Kerala Urban Affairs Department has envisioned the project as a model Greenfield urban development aligned with future urban needs, it said.

It further said that the plan includes integrated land-use planning, smart water and waste management systems, renewable energy adoption, efficient public transport connectivity, climate-resilient infrastructure, and digital governance systems, with the objective of ensuring sustainable growth and improved quality of life. PTI HMP ROH